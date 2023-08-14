Temperatures back up into the 90s and maybe 100s

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday continued to see slightly below average temperatures for this time of year, with highs ranging in the 70’s to upper 80’s across the state. Overnight lows will also continue to see upper 40’s and lower 50’s with light 5-10 mph winds all night and a dry outlook.

Tomorrow, expect the highs to begin to reach back into the 90’s. With upper-level ridging already building into the area, the temperatures will continue to heat up. Expect dry conditions through the next couple of days, as well as mostly clear skies. Wind gusts shouldn’t also be a problem through Monday and early Tuesday. They are looking to remain pretty light around 5-10 mph until Tuesday night/Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the 100’s on Tuesday as well. For some areas of North Central, they are looking to go down into the upper 80’s/90’s again on Wednesday before shooting back up into the 100’s on Thursday. There’s potential for heat to subside next weekend into 80’s as the clouds will likely roll back in along with possible showers and thunderstorms as well.

MTN News

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in upper 40’s and 50’s. 5-10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Sunny then clear, with highs in the 90’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot, then mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90’s and 100’s with lows in the upper 50’s to 60’s. 6-25 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the upper 80’s and 90’s and lows in the 50’s. 5-15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot, then mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90’s to 100’s with lows in the 50’s to 60’s. 8 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80’s to 90’s and lows in the 50’s.