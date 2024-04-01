Sunshine and warming temperatures today through Wednesday

Happy Monday!

Today and Tuesday will feel more like spring. Skies will be mostly sunny, conditions will be mainly dry, and temperatures will be warmer. Highs will range in the 50s on Monday and the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s on Tuesday. Conditions will also be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts possible up to 40 mph at times.

Wednesday skies will also be mostly sunny with warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s. However, the chance of rain showers increases as the day goes on with the greatest chance during the evening hours. Conditions will also be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s and conditions will be breezy between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of rain, with high temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 60s.

Weekend: Partly cloudy with chances of rain and upper elevation snow. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the 50s.