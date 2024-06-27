Storms likely across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures take a dip today in the 60’s and 70’s with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. An upper level trough rolls across the State today with a cold front following. Thunderstorms are expected to develop early and continue through the day. Some of these storms may become severe. All of today`s thunderstorms have the potential to produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours. The severe weather threat is forecast to move out of our area by late afternoon.

Tomorrow, low elevation high temperatures range about 10 degrees below normal in the 60’s. Rainfall and showers will start in north central and move south, allowing for some needed moisture. Strong gusty winds are forecast, especially along The Northern Rocky Mountain Front.

Saturday through next Thursday, an upper-level ridge dominates the first part of the weekend favoring warming and dry conditions. High temperatures return to near normal values. With chances of precipitation to the first half of the work week.

THURSDAY: Showers likely and severe thunderstorms possible. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. Breezy, wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and mostly sunny, highs in 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.