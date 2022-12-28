Snow showers on the Hi-Line Wednesday; cooler temperatures ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A cold front pushes south across the Hi-Line on Wednesday morning and afternoon, ushering in slightly cooler temperatures and a light to moderate snowfall localized to Hill and Blaine counties. Snowfall rates could briefly turn heavy during the afternoon in these areas. 1-3" of snow accumulation for lower elevations, while the Bear Paws picks up 3-7" of snow accumulation. Meanwhile, snow will continue to pile up along the Continental Divide as abundant, Pacific moisture streams into western Montana.

Through the end of the week, mountain snow showers continue but the rest of central and eastern Montana is mainly dry. A few, light snow showers will impact Meagher county and the Helena area on Friday. A gradual cooling trend is anticipated through the weekend and into next weekend. Temperatures are not expected to be anywhere near as harsh as last week, however it will be below climatological normal.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with a sustained SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. Snow showers developing around lunchtime for the Hi-Line. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana. Temperatures start in the low to mid 30s for areas from Havre to Glasgow, as the cold front passes through temperatures fall into the 20s. Temperatures fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s for central Montana, lower 10s for northeastern Montana.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, mid to upper 20s for the Hi-Line. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 10s and lower 20s for central Montana, upper 0s and lower 10s for northeastern Montana.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Widely scattered snow showers for areas between I-90 and Route 200. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, mid to upper 20s for the Hi-Line. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for central Montana, 10s for the Hi-Line.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s for the Helena area and northeastern Montana, mid to upper 30s for central Montana. Remaining partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 10s (0s for northeastern Montana).

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line. Overnight lows in the low to mid 10s for central Montana, 0s for the Hi-Line.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line. Chilly overnight with temperatures falling into the 0s for the Hi-Line and the Helena area, low to mid 10s for central Montana.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line.