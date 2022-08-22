Seasonable temperatures with daily chances for showers and storms this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Cooler conditions are expected briefly this week, before a return to seasonably warm temperatures by next weekend. A trough provides daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, with the greatest risk for heavier precipitation being in north central Montana.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Any leftover showers diminish early in the night, followed by clearing skies. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny throughout the day. Clouds increase after dinnertime, followed by scattered showers and an isolated storm during the overnight. Highs in the lower 90s, overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially for the Hi-Line. Precipitation will be scattered in nature but could be heavy at times. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s, overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Seasonably cool with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s, overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of storms in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s, lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s, lows in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Pleasant start, increasing clouds throughout the day. Showers develop overnight. Highs in the mid 80s.