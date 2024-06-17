Rain and wintry weather in the forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Well below normal temperatures are expected across region with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s. A cold front will bring beneficial rain and mountain snow to Southwest through North Central Montana. This system today through Tuesday will place much of Southwest through North Central Montana beneath favorable dynamics for widespread lower elevation rain and mountain snow. This precipitation will be very beneficial for the entire region. While being well into June, snow in the forecast is still the main topic.

Snow will be mostly confined in upper-elevation mountainous area along the Rocky Mountain Front and Southwestern Montana. Snow levels ranging from 6000-8000 feet will cause impacts prompting Winter Weather Advisories to remain in effect for most mountainous zones. Cold and raw conditions are possible to anyone out in the backcountry, with the risk for hypothermia being a significant risk for those who are unprepared. Additionally, the heavy, wet nature of the snow will likely lead to tree damage at higher elevations and the potential for power outages.

High temperatures over the next several days will be well below normal, with today being the coldest as highs struggle to rise out of the 40s to low 50s. Temperatures slowly climb back above average, back in to 80’s and 90’s with sunnier weather on the way.

MONDAY: Rain then showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain then showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s/40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY (Juneteenth): Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of PM showers. Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy. Highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in 80’s/90’s.

