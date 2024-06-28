Rain and windy conditions across the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It will be a cool day for most areas, with a light rain and windy conditions over the Plains of North Central MT this morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s and 60’s with lows back down in the 50’s later tonight. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will kick us off, though as the precipitation winds down, cloud cover winds down as well with partly cloudy skies expected tonight.

Today through Saturday, an upper-level low is rotating just north of Havre early this morning. This is resulting in rain wrapping around this upper level low and moving southward into North Central MT. Expect the rainfall to be most widespread and steady this morning over North Central MT. Additionally, strong westerly winds are affecting the Rocky Mountain Front today with sustained winds near 40 mph and a few wind gusts around 70 mph. These impact will have a short duration however, so no High Wind Advisories are needed at this time. The upper-level low pulls to the east tonight, resulting in drier air moving in for Saturday, along with a bit warmer afternoon temperatures. Warmer air starts to move back in tomorrow.

Looking ahead to next week, afternoon temperatures will generally be seasonable, with daily chances for passing showers and thunderstorms. A rather unsettled period of weather conditions is expected for much of next week. There will be increasing chances for thunderstorms on Sunday, some of which could be strong. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue almost daily next week, with the best chances later in the week over North Central MT. Even though afternoon temperatures will be seasonable, most days they will average just a few degrees below normal. Additionally, the 4th of July is now looking to be unsettled as well, with most areas having at least a 30 percent chance for a passing shower/thunderstorm.

FRIDAY: Showers. Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 70 mph through the morning before coming down tonight.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80's and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s. and lows in 50's.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs 70's/80's and lows in 40's/50's.

THURSDAY (Independence Day): Chances of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in 70's/80's.