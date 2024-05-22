Rain and mountain snow impacting region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms have begun to pop up across North Central and Southwestern Montana and will continue through this afternoon and evening. Expect more below average temperatures, a little bit cooler than Tuesday with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Cloudy skies are expected through most of the region with winds on the lighter side, 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Moisture pushes in from the North thanks to a low-pressure system in Canada. For the most part, these showers will not be much of an issue today and will just bring beneficial rainfall, though a few rumbles of thunder and isolated wind gusts will be possible. Another factor with this system will be higher elevation snow fall which will likely be heavy and wet at times. There is some concern that this heavy wet snow will result in some tree and power line damage. Winter Weather Advisories (Purple) and Winter Storm Warnings (Pink) are in effect tonight through Thursday evening, mostly warning of high snow accumulations, possible gusty winds, and difficult travel. Winter Storm Watches (blue) will be in effect for Southwestern portions through Thursday night.

The region looks to get a brief break Friday though showers will still likely be around given cool air aloft, but not expecting many impacts from these showers. Another system looks to work in quite similarly to the Wednesday and Thursday system for this weekend. Sunday night into early next week, temperatures look to trend back closer to average. This period looks largely dry, but there will be a non-zero chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain, showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Higher elevation we and heavy snow this evening. Cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and mostly sunny with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

