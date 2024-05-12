Pleasant weather continues

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warm temperatures and pleasant conditions will continue to be in the forecast through the rest of the weekend. Saturday, the warm trend continued with high temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s.

Expect low temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s with more mild and above average conditions for Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop along the Hi-Line tonight with additional afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely across the plains Sunday and Monday. Upper-level ridging is slowly continuing to build eastward. A weak wave diving southeastward through this flow will result in showers and a couple thunderstorms tonight, mainly across eastern portions of the Hi-Line.

Additional instability will develop across Central and North-central Montana Sunday, resulting in a round of isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Concerns with thunderstorms that form will be for gusty winds. Another concern will be additional flooding along the Hi-line and Central Montana as mountain snow continues to melt, effecting creeks, streams, and rivers. A Flood Watch will be in effect through the rest of the weekend.

Stormtracker Weather

Expect more of the same conditions on Monday, though the opportunity for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will be more likely and widespread. Additionally, breezy westerly winds look to develop over the plains as a passing wave moves overhead. Tuesday through next Saturday, expect periods of rainfall to continue through the day on Tuesday as moisture continues to work into the area from the north and west. For the most part, precipitation will be rainfall except at the highest elevations even as cooler air from Canada pours into the region behind a surface cold front that will work in with the rain. Beyond Tuesday, a ridge will develop to our southwest, but with a northwesterly flow aloft in place, expect near to perhaps a bit cooler than average temperatures, with opportunities for showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and partly cloudy with lows in the 40’s/50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny the mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

Stormtracker Weather