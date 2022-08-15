No end to the hot temperatures in sight

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A dominant ridge of high pressure will keep hot temperatures and dry conditions in the forecast. Relative humidity has fallen in most areas throughout the last 12-24 hours with low relative humidity expected to stick around throughout the week. However, wind will not be a big factor this week so that should limit any fires that do start from spreading. The hot weather pattern looks to stick around through the end of the month, potentially being one of the hottest Augusts on records for many locations in central Montana.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low and mid 90s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm, especially in southwestern Montana. Highs in the low and mid 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a spotty PM storm. Highs in the low and mid 90s.