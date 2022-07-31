Near record-breaking heat this weekend, relief in sight

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Any isolated showers and thunderstorms push out of the area later this evening with clear to mostly clear skies anticipated overnight. Temperatures run a degree or two cooler on Saturday, however still oppressively hot.

Temperatures will challenge daily records both Sunday and Monday. Cooler conditions with increased thunderstorm activity is expected for the beginning and middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Dangerously hot and sunny. Highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Dangerously hot and sunny. A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Highs in the lower 100s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. A few thunderstorms in the evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Breezy conditions continuing overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, highs in the upper 80s. A stray shower or storm in the evening. A bit breezy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.