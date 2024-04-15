Mild temperatures today turn cold as the week progresses

Happy Monday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Central/North-Central Montana from 9pm Tuesday through 12pm Wednesday. From 12pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday a winter weather advisory will be in effect for East Glacier Park region and the northern high plains.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Gallatin, Madison, and Centennial mountains from 6pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the mountains in southern Montana from Tuesday evening until Thursday afternoon.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Flathead Lake from 12pm until 9pm today. An advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake as well from 3am Tuesday until 9am Thursday.

Monday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of some rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon/evening around central Montana. Temperature highs today will still be mild in the 60s and low 70s. Wind conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will have partly to mostly sunny skies with scattered areas of snow and rain around, generally in the evening. It will be colder with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the low 60s. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Wednesday snow is likely with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s and conditions will be breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph. Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of some snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s. It will also be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday skies will be partly sunny and breezy. There will be a slight chance of snow in the morning. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph with high temperatures in the 30s. This weekend skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 60s. A little breeze will be around as well between 5 and 20 mph.