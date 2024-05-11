Mild and tranquil conditions for the weekend

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Mild and pleasant conditions are still impacting most of the region and will continue throughout the region. Friday, the temperatures reached back into the 70’s with some areas even seeing them in in or approaching the 80’s. Expect a cool Friday night with lows in the 30’s and 40’s, light winds, and mostly clear skies.

An upper level ridge will slowly shift into the region this weekend, allowing for temperatures to climb back above average in most areas. A weak disturbance in the flow aloft will likely result in isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily across North-central Montana, late Saturday evening into Sunday. While the showers are possible, expect mostly dry conditions. As the temperatures continue to heat things up, mountain snow melt is likely, resulting in a Flood Watch that will be in effect for North Central Montana, mostly near the Little Belt, Highwood and Big Snowy mountain ranges. Flooding of streams, creeks, rivers, and low-lying locations are likely, and some roads may be unpassable.

Monday through Tuesday, a Pacific front is likely to dig across the Northern Rockies cooling things off a tad. High temperatures ahead of the front on Monday will once again warm well above normal and into the 70s, but fall back below normal and into the 60s on Tuesday. Surface winds will be on the increase through the morning hours on Monday ahead of the Pacific front, becoming breezy and gusty during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. Light precipitation is also expected to accompany and follow the passage of the Pacific front Monday afternoon through the night, lingering into the day on Tuesday. Heavy precipitation however is not expected.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 30’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s/50’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain, partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s.

