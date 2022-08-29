Less wind and a warm-up on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: An upper level low south of Calgary continues to provide gusty westerly winds throughout Central Montana with scattered, light showers for the Hi-Line. Wind gradually decreases throughout Saturday night and Sunday.

A summertime ridge builds back in early next week. Temperatures trend warmer each day, with many heat records in jeopardy Wednesday through Thursday. Many climate locations break records for most 90 degrees days in a year throughout the next week. Great Falls needs 5 more 90 degree days, while Helena needs 7. Both are within reach throughout the next week and half.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered, light showers for the Hi-Line. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with some clearing by daybreak. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. A tad breezy with a west wind at 5-10 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Turning hotter with abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 90s.