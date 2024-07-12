Hot and dry conditions continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Dry and hot conditions persist through the region with highs well up in the 90's and some places seeing 100 degree temperatures. Expect your lows tonight back in the upper 50's and 60's for most areas with mostly clear skies. Winds calm down again tonight around 5 to 10 mph though gusty winds are in store later,

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up over the rest of the evening mostly through portions of North Central Montana tonight. Very little to no measurable precipitation is expected with these showers, however, there is a risk for gusty winds and lightning which will increase fire weather concerns heading into the weekend. With relative humidity as low as 10% and dry conditions, any fires that have been burning or start in this period will likely burn fast and be difficult to stop, prompting a fire weather watch for portions of Central and South Western Montana near Helena, Butte, and Bozeman.

Stormtracker Weather

The weak disturbance moving over the ridge today results in some very minor cooling on Friday, back int the 80's and lower 90's for some areas and shifting winds to more northerly across the Plains. Heat will re-intensify across the area on Saturday as the upper level ridge strengthens a bit with high temperatures returning to the mid to upper-90's and 100's. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for 9 pm Sunday for Eastern regions and Southern regions. Keep uncovered outside exposure to a minimum and drink plenty of water.

Stormtracker Weather

A belt of stronger winds aloft also moves over the ridge Saturday, which will lead to at least breezy conditions, while an associated disturbance potentially supports some isolated high-based showers/thunderstorms across the central/SW MT mountains late Saturday and Saturday night. Next week hot and dry conditions will continue from the strong ridge moving in from the west. High temperatures will be above average in the mid 90s, and overnight lows will remain in the 60s. Opportunities for showers and thunderstorms will continue mostly in Southwest Montana.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

Stormtracker Weather

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s/100’s and lows in 60’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s/100’s and lows in 60’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90’s and lows in 60’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in 90’s.