Here comes the WIND!

Happy Thursday!

Today skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-Line. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s. Conditions along the Rocky Mountain Front will be windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, gusts over 50 mph are also possible at times. East of the front winds will still be strong just a little weaker between 10 and 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible at times.

Friday will have partly to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon/evening and in the mountains/along the Hi-Line. Again, conditions will be windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s due to a cold front entering the area.

This weekend skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, with Sunday being the cooler day. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially during the evening hours. It will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be below average with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.