Heightened fire weather concerns this week

Low relative humidity and increasing wind speeds will lead to high fire danger for the beginning of the week
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 01, 2022
WEATHER DISCUSSION:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with some haze around. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Very hot. Sunny. Highs 98-105 degrees. Hazy skies possible due to wildfire smoke. A stray shower or thunderstorm, especially in the Helena area. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Very high fire danger. Highs in the low to mid 90s. A WSW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 45 MPH. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a bit breezy. High fire danger with a SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH during the afternoon. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High fire danger with a SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH during the afternoon. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray PM shower or storm. Highs in the low 90s, lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, a slight chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

