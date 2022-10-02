Gradual clearing on Sunday, pleasant stretch of weather for the work week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The upper-level low that has provided cool temperatures, cloud cover and beneficial precipitation to portions of central Montana will begin pulling away on Sunday. However, the system will continue to bring clouds and showers to eastern Montana through Monday morning.

A dry and seasonably mild stretch of weather is expected throughout the upcoming work week as high pressure builds back into the region.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Overcast skies with spotty, light showers. Patchy fog developing late. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with spotty showers. AM patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy overnight, with patchy fog developing late. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: AM fog, followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, highs in the lower 70s. Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, with highs in the mid 60s.