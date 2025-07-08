Wilder Fire in Fergus County is about 53% contained

Firefighters have the lightning-sparked Wilder Fire about 53% contained as of Monday, July 7, 2025, with no growth in acreage. The fire has been held at approximately 3,450 acres for a little more than 48 hours.

On Monday, work on securing the flanks and mopping up continued. Unless new major fire activity occurs, transition to a Type-4 organization will occur on Tuesday, July 8.

About 140 personnel are assigned to the fire from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs with engines, dozers, hand crews and helitack.

Aviation resources include one Type-3 helicopter, two Type-1 helicopters, four single engine air tankers (SEATs), and one air attack aircraft.

The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Department of Natural Resources Trust land and private land.

There are structures threatened within the fire area, but they have not sustained damage to date.

There are currently no closures.

