South Yaak fire grows quickly to 3,382 acres

Evacuations remain in effect
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 28, 2021
TROY — The South Yaak fire grew rapidly on Tuesday, spreading downhill and going from almost 1,400 acres to 3,382 acres.

Evacuations are in effect for residents along Kilbrennan Lake and East Side Road.

Initial reports on Kilbrennan Lake Campground indicate it is unharmed by the fire.

Crews are continuing to put in place structure protection actions around properties along East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road.

Click here for information on road and trail closures in the area.

There are 166 people fighting the lightning-sparked South Yaak fire which is 20% contained.

