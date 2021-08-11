Public meeting planned to discuss Thorne Creek fire

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has burned 22,739 acres and is 15% contained.

There will be a community meeting to discuss the fire on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the pavilion at Ainsworth Park on Lincoln Street in Thompson Falls.

Fire managers report higher temperatures and lower humidity levels combined with gusty winds to increase fire activity in the upper portions of the Ashley Creek drainage on Tuesday.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences in the Harlow and Ashley zones while all residences in the Graves NE and Graves SE zones are under a Pre-Evacuation Warning.

MTN News

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Red Cross Shelter in Thompson Falls has gone to standby status. People in need of assistance can call 800-272-6668.

There are 405 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.