New evacuation warning issued at Robertson Draw Fire near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - A new evacuation warning has been issued at the Robertson Draw Fire burning near Red Lodge.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuation warning for the Rock Creek Drainage area from Point of Rocks just south of Red Lodge, following south on both the east and west sides of HWY 212.

An evacuation warning is issued from the county sheriff and alerts residents and visitors to be ready to go in the event an evacuation order is issued, according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue. People with medical, functional, or other needs should consider evacuating if possible.

The warning was issued after fire activity increased Monday along the western perimeter of the fire, which has been burning seven miles south of Red Lodge since June 13. The fire was estimated to be at 29,841 acres on Tuesday with 85 percent containment.

A fire crew on Tuesday planned to hike to the location of the new fire activity as other crews continue to build handlines and engine crews review structure protection plans, according to fire officials. There were 49 personnel assigned to the fire on Tuesday.

Update 9 p.m. Custer Gallatin National Forest issued new prohibitions, including banning camp fires in certain areas.

Here's the full order:

Pursuant to 16 USC 551 and 36 CFR 261.50 (a) and (b) the following acts are prohibited on National Forest System lands within the Sioux, Ashland, Beartooth, Yellowstone, Gardiner, Bozeman and Hebgen Lake Ranger Districts and shown on the attached maps. (Attachments A and B)

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire. [36 CFR 261.52(a)].

2. Smoking. [36 CFR 261.52(c)].

3. Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun [36 CFR 261.58(m)] outside of designated and managed shooting areas.

PURPOSE The purpose of this Order is to provide for the public’s health and safety and to protect National Forest System lands, resources, and facilities during the current period of severe fire danger.

EXEMPTIONS Pursuant to 36 CFR 261.50 (e), the following persons are exempt from this Order:

1. Persons with a special use authorization or other Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order.

2. Persons smoking within an enclosed vehicle or building or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

3. Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

4. Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

