Moose Fire now burning over 105,000 acres

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho continues to expand and has grown to 105,322 acres, according to the Monday update.

Containment on the blaze remains at 44%.

Fire managers report the fire backed downslope in several areas on Sunday, growing by an additional 1,410 acres.

The blaze was most active in Arnett, Rapps and Beaver drainages on the south edge.

A spot fire near the headwaters of Jefferson Creek gained several acres in the afternoon as the inversion lifted.

MTN News

Firefighters mopped up near the fire line between Dump Creek and Daly Creek, using the unmanned aerial system to detect areas of heat.

Crews also secured values at risk along Moose Creek Road.

All evacuation zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

There are 768 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.