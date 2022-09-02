Watch Now
WeatherWildfire Watch

Actions

Moose Fire grows to over 101,000 acres

Moose Fire
Inciweb
The Moose Fire as seen near Hornet Creek on Aug. 30, 2022.
Moose Fire
Moose Fire Salmon Idaho Map
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 12:22:38-04

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho continues to expand and has grown to 101,269 acres, according to the Friday update.

Containment on the blaze remains at 44%.

Fire managers report fire activity increased in the Arnett Creek area on Thursday, filling in unburned gaps near the fire perimeter, and putting up a substantial smoke plume.

Crews on the ground and in the air worked to calm the fire activity and keep it limited to the Arnett area.

Moose Fire Salmon Idaho Map

Additionally, a new fire start was detected and controlled several miles north of the Salmon River Road and was extinguished at four acres.

US Highway 93, Salmon River Road (NF-030), and Panther Creek Road are currently open, however, brief traffic delays are possible.

All evacuation zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

There are 783 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News