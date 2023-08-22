Montana receiving federal support to fight River Road East Fire near Paradise

HELENA - Federal aid is on the way to help battle the River Road East Fire that's burning near Paradise in Sanders County.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, that the State of Montana secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with the costs associated with fighting the blaze which sparked on Aug. 18.



“Driven by dry conditions and high winds, the River Road East Fire has quickly grown to over 16,000 acres since Friday, burning south and north of Highway 200,” Gov. Gianforte noted in a statement. “As firefighters respond to protect lives and property, I ask Montanans to continue to heed officials’ instruction and follow all necessary precautions.”

The FMAG makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs. Eligible costs include materials and supplies, mobilization and demobilization, equipment use, and expenses for field camps. Additionally, each FMAG generates over $900,000 in federal mitigation funding.

Visit mtfireinfo.org for more information on wildfire preparedness, mitigation, and resources available to Montana residents.