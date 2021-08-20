Little change seen at Thorne Creek fire

THOMPSON FALLS — There has been little change at the Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls that has burned 38,688 acres and remains 15% contained.

Fire managers report the blaze continues to produce smoke as it consumes heavy fuels. The sun may dry out some fuels today

The Thompson River Zone remains under a Sanders County Sheriff’s evacuation order while the Ashley Zone is under a pre-evacuation order.

A total of 30 residences remain under evacuation orders.

The US Forest Service plans to open the ACM Road Road on Thursday. Thompson River Road, Deer Horn and Beatrice Road systems and West Fork of Fishtrap Road -- including the campground -- remain closed.

The Red Cross is continuing to operate an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

There are 321 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Thorne Creek fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and is 15% contained.