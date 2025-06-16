HELENA — Crews on the ground and in the air continued to work to contain the Jericho Mountain Fire on Monday, with the fire now estimated to have burned an estimated 150 acres.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 15, 2025; there is no containment as of Monday afternoon, according to Inciweb. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There are no reports that the fire is directly threatening any homes or structures.

Among the resources assigned to the fire: two large air tankers; five helicopters; five Type 6 engines; two Heavy Equipment Taskforces (feller-buncher, skidder, dozer); four 20-person hand crews; and Type 3 Team Misc.

On Sunday, firefighters were quick to jump on the scene, about five miles south of MacDonald Pass, due to the proximity of some structures in the Rimini area. Luckily, those efforts are paying off, according to officials.

VIDEO - fighting the Jericho Mountain Fire:

Jericho Mountain Fire grows to 150 acres

“At this point, this fire is not a threat to Rimini or any structures,” said Chiara Cipriano with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service and other responders wasted little time battling flames up at Jericho Mountain.

DC-10 retardant runs, helicopter drops, and even a little bit of rain on Monday have kept the fire at bay for now.

The firefighters have focused their attention on the east flank of the fire, where there is more at risk.

Officials estimated the fire had grown to an estimated 150 acres by Monday afternoon, burning in heavy and dead timber.

Smoke will likely continue to be seen from the Jericho Mountain Fire due to the fuels that are burning, but officials say they are not seeing any spot fires at this time.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality says the incident at Jericho Mountain may cause relatively localized smoke impacts over the next few days.

There will be a closure order to the Continental Divide Trail south of MacDonald Pass to the border of Jefferson County for the safety of hikers.

MTN News Jericho Mountain Fire

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but as fire season gets into full swing, the U.S. Forest Service has one quick reminder for those recreating in Montana's backcountry.

"If you're out enjoying, you know, a camping trip, make sure your fire is cold to the touch before leaving it,” noted Ciriano.

A Type III management team was briefed on the fire Monday afternoon and will officially take over the fire Tuesday morning.

