Jericho Mountain Fire burning south of MacDonald Pass

The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest is reporting a wildfire burning about five miles south of MacDonald Pass in a remote area.

The Jericho Mountain Fire was reported on the morning of Sunday, June 15, 2025 and had grown to an estimated 30 acres by the afternoon; there is no containment at this point.

A type III team has been ordered.

Officials say the fire is burning in heavy, dead and downed trees and growing to the south and west.

There are no reports of the fire directly threatening any homes or structures.

Responding agencies include the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, the US Forest Service, Baxendale Fire Department, and Elliston Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire management is concentrating aviation resources on the east flank of the fire to minimize spread toward the private residences and keeping the fire east of Rimini.

A closure order is forthcoming that will close the Helena Ranger District south of Highway 12 in the Boulder Mountains.

People are asked to avoid the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail south of Macdonald Pass and north of Luttrell.

The Forest Service is utilizing aviation while ordering additional heavy equipment to increase the probability of success of containment.