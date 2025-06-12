Hilger Valley Fire is about 40% contained

GREAT FALLS — As of Thursday morning (June 12, 2025), the Hilger Valley Fire burning about 20 miles of Helena is about 40% contained.

The fire sparked on June 9, and is now estimated to be about 295 acres; there are 187 personnel assigned to fight the fire.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damaged/threatened homes or structures.

Officials say the fire was likely "human caused," but have not yet determined the exact cause.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect. People are asked to avoid the area and steer clear of helicopters scooping water from Upper Holter Lake, for their safety and the safety of fire personnel.

According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, a containment line is now fully established around the entire perimeter of the fire, constructed using a combination of handline and dozer line.

These lines held through last night’s wind events, and an infrared (IR) flight confirmed that any remaining heat is located within the control lines.

On Wednesday, two helicopters cooled hot spots with bucket drops and will continue aerial support today.

MTN News Hilger Fire (approximate location)

The DNRC says firefighters will continue mop-up operations, working up to two chains, or 132 feet, into the fire perimeter to locate and extinguish remaining heat. Using a gridding and cold-trailing technique, firefighters carefully scan the ground for burned areas and feel for any lingering heat by hand.

Where heat is detected, firefighters dig to bare soil with hand tools and mix with water until cold to the touch. Fire resources supply water to ground crews, utilizing hoses lay, a skidgen, and helicopters to support mop-up efforts. Steep terrain and hazardous trees present ongoing challenges.

