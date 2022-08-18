Growth seen on Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires

HAMILTON - Crews are continuing to battle the Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The blazes — which were both sparked by lightning — have burned a combined 1,418 acres, up from the 1,287 acres reported Wednesday.

The Hog Trough Fire remains 71% contained while the Fuse Lake Fire is now 10% contained.

The fires are burning in rugged and remote terrain 18 miles southeast of Hamilton.

No structures are currently threatened.

Fire managers report the Hog Trough Fire remained active on Tuesday, producing smoke visible from the Bitterroot Valley.

The Fuse Lake Fire has a full containment strategy focused on reducing fire impacts on private lands, the Skalkaho Highway corridor and the Rock Creek drainage.

There are 164 people assigned to the fires.

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

There are 139 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire.

Road Closures:

Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road.

Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.

Trail Closures:

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail #313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek – Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503

Stage II fire restrictions went into effect Friday morning on all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana.