Granite Pass Complex fires grow to 1,434 acres

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires burning along the Montana/Idaho border have grown by nearly 300 acres.

The lightning-sparked fires have burned a combined total of 1,434 acres and remain 0% contained.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions.

A previously issued Evacuation Warning remains in effect from the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs.

Drivers are also being asked not to stop along Highway 12.

The complex is comprised of the Lolo Creek Fire, the BM Hill Fire and the Shotgun Fire.

Firefighters are preparing for potential active fire behavior due to Thursday's expected windy conditions.

An additional Type 2 hand crew will arrive Thursday to help with structure protection preparation and sprinkler set-up.

Fire managers say crews are working to hold the Lolo Creek Fire fire west of Highway 12.

There are 42 people assigned to the Granite Pass Complex fires.

Forest closures are in place for the Granite Pass Complex. Click here for more information.

BM Hill Fire

Location: Ten miles north of Powell Junction, burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests.

Ten miles north of Powell Junction, burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests. Acres: Approximately 1,188

Approximately 1,188 Discussion: The BM Hill Fire is now burning in both Idaho and Montana, northwest of Highway 12. Fire behavior continues to be active with creeping and some group torching. It is expected to merge with the Lolo Creek Fire in the coming days.

Lolo Creek Fire

Location: 1.5 miles northwest from the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, burning on the Lolo National Forest.

1.5 miles northwest from the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, burning on the Lolo National Forest. Acres: 112

112 Discussion: The Lolo Creek Fire continues to burn actively and is expected to merge with the BM Hill Fire in the coming days. Yesterday, crews set up hose and sprinklers to protect structures at Lolo Hot Springs.

Shotgun Fire