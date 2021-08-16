Granite Pass Complex fires at 5,900+ acres

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires have now burned 5,911 acres and remain 15% contained.

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

MTN News

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex. There are 123 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blazes.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

BM Hill Fire: 5,005 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. On Sunday, some fire activity was seen near Granite Creek Road (#9942) and a local Type 3 helicopter performed several water drops to help suppress torching trees. Due to this activity, the fire size increased slightly in the northeast, moving towards an old burn scar. An excavator finished work on a dozer line along the 595 Road. Crews implemented direct suppression actions on hotspots within the fire perimeter as needed.

Monday, crews will continue to monitor and patrol the fire perimeter to suppress any areas of isolated heat and begin rehabilitation efforts.

Lolo National Forest

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Crews have completed control lines on the fire perimeter and the fire is in patrol status.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Shotgun: 528 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.

Boulder Creek Fire: 211 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are in very remote, steep, and rugged terrain. Fire spread has been minimal due to the 2015 Boulder Fire scar where limited fuels are available.