Fire burning near Lolo neighborhood reaches homes and other structures

UPDATE 10:00 P.M. July 30, 2023

The evacuation order has been lifted and residents may return to their homes. According to Missoula County 911 Facebook post, there is still a local closure in place on Jade Lane west of Agate Drive.

With power and water still not completely restored, the Red Cross will keep the shelter at Cold Spring Elementary School available for tonight.

UPDATE: The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has now issued an Evacuation Order on their Facebook page, stating:

"Due to a fast moving fire near Mormon Creek Road, all areas north of Mormon Creek Road to Hwy 12 on the east side and all areas on the south side of Hwy 12 to Travelers Rest are under an 𝐄𝐕𝐀𝐂𝐔𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑!!

You are ordered to leave the area immediately."

BREAKING NEWS: A fire burning near a Lolo neighborhood has reached three structures, including homes.

The area impacted by the fire is along 12680 Triple L Ln, near Mormon Creek Road in west Lolo.

Crews were called to the scene quickly and eventually used aerial attacks to help contain the fire. Our KPAX reporter on scene also saw community members turning on sprinklers and filling up buckets to help their neighbors.

As of 7:00 PM, the fire looks to be contained, but the structures are still burning. Information on what started the fire has not been released yet.

Updates will be posted as they are received.