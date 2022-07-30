Evacuations ordered near Elmo due to wildfire

UPDATE: 8:58 p.m. - July 29, 2022

POLSON - The Red Cross is working to set up an evacuation center at Linderman School in Polson for people who have been forced from their homes by a fast-moving wildfire in the Elmo area.

A social media post from the Polson Chamber of Commerce states at least seven agencies are responding with an estimated 120 personnel. Air support is also en-route to the fire.

Crews are continuing to evacuate subdivisions in the area, including livestock.

(second report: 8:30 p.m. - July 29, 2022)

ELMO - The City of Polson Fire Department is reporting in a social media post that Highway 28 is closed and the fire near Elmo is now estimated at over 200 acres.

The area of Elmo is now in level 3 evacuation meaning residents need to leave the area.

The area southeast of Elmo is in level 1, meaning residents should begin making preparations.

The area northwest towards Dayton is in level 2, meaning residents should be prepared to leave if necessary.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting Highway 28 is closed between milepost 36 and milepost 46.7.

(first report: 8:08 p.m. - July 29, 2022)

ELMO - Around 30 homes near Elmo are being evacuated as a wildfire spreads along Highway 28.

CSKT Division of Fire's public information officer, C.T. Camel, tells MTN News the fire is moving east on the north side of the highway in the Deep Draw area.

The fire has jumped from tall grass into timber with high winds driving the flames.

courtesy photo

The public is asked to avoid the area as several agencies are responding.

Reports indicate the fire has already burned over 100 acres.

The CSKT Division of Fire raised the fire danger to "very high" on the Flathead Indian Reservation on Friday.

We will update you as this situation develops.