Emergency crews respond to numerous fires across region

GREAT FALLS — Fire danger escalated quickly across Blaine County on the Fourth of July, with 21 fires reported in a single night — believed to be caused by fireworks. According to fire officials, the combination of dry conditions, high winds, and holiday celebrations triggered a high number of calls between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Wildfire Watch (July 5, 2025)

The fire breakdown includes:

12 fires in Hays

3 at Fort Belknap Agency

2 in Harlem

1 in Chinook

1 in Hogeland



In Chinook, firefighters responded to a large dumpster fire, while in Harlem, flames destroyed a vehicle. But the largest incident occurred on the Fort Belknap Reservation, where a grass fire south of the Agency near Snake Butte burned approximately 92 acres and threatened nearby structures.

Chuck McConnell, Fire Chief for the Fort Belknap Volunteer Fire Department, says, “That was the biggest one of the night. We had structures close to there, so I ended up calling the tribal CAO to get a road grader out, just in case the fire blew up and started going through the homes.”

The response required coordination across multiple departments — including fire crews from Fort Belknap, Hays, and Lodge Pole, along with mutual aid from Phillips County and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Law enforcement officers also assisted in knocking down and containing fires throughout the night.

Due to the dry and hazardous conditions, the Fort Belknap Agency issued an emergency restriction around 11:45 p.m. Friday, ordering residents in Hays, Lodge Pole, and the Agency area to immediately stop lighting fireworks. However, fires continued popping up around the area into the early morning hours.

Crews wrapped up around 4 a.m. on Saturday, but didn’t get much rest. Just hours later, McConnell and others were paged again for rekindled flames near Snake Butte, followed by another fire near Lodge Pole, and a structure fire near the Agency.

“It was a pretty eventful fourth of July,” McConnell says, “We had numerous small fires around us, caused by fireworks and high winds, which they got contained and knocked out. We might have low numbers, but we do have dedicated personnel that are there when the call comes in. We try our best to get everything done.”

All fires have since been contained, and no injuries have been reported, but officials are urging community members to continue following local burn restrictions and stay fire-aware as hot, dry conditions persist across the region.

