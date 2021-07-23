Dry Cabin fire burning 2,000 acres in the Scapegoat Wilderness

SEELEY LAKE — A wildfire is burning in the Scapegoat Wilderness approximately 20 miles north of Ovando has grown to 2,000 acres.

The Dry Cabin Fire was first reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 11. It's burning actively in steep terrain in timber and brush.

MTN News

The fire is being managed with point protection suppression strategy and protecting values at risk including wilderness cabins and bridges, with fire personnel and public safety as a priority. It's expected to be a longer duration event, with larger fire growth anticipated, according to the Friday update.

Smoke may be visible from Hwy 200 and surrounding areas.

There are no structures currently threatened and while there are currently no closures, fire managers may consider future closures based on public safety concerns, fire growth and activity.

The fire has transitioned to a limited Type 3 management organization with local resources. The team is coordinating with neighboring forests regarding management decisions.

