BUTTE - A wildfire has been reported on Butte’s East Ridge, southeast of Butte in very mountainous terrain.

The fire is burning in a remote area off Blacktail Canyon Road. There are some homes in the area, although it’s unknown at this point if any are being threatened at this time.

The fire was initially reported this afternoon.

Crews are on scene, with gusty winds reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.