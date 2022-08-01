Crews contain wildfire west of Lolo

UPDATE: 11:00 p.m. - July 31, 2022

MISSOULA - The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) reports a wildfire that broke out Sunday west of Lolo was held to 10 acres in tall grass and forested areas.

Officials say no injuries have been reported and that no structures are known to have been lost.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) remained on the scene to monitor the fire.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

MRFD Captain Toby Ballard says MRFD units arrived on the scene in the Mill Creek Road and Thayer Road area shortly before 3:45 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a wind-driven wildland fire was threatening multiple homes and Ballard says firefighters immediately began taking structure protection measures.

DNRC and US Forest Service units soon arrived on the scene and were later joined by crews from the Florence Volunteer Fire Department.

Ballard says MRDF was initially called to a report of a possible structure fire in the area of Neil Drive in Lolo.

The original caller reported hearing a loud “pop” and looked outside to see a powerline down with smoke and flames nearby, according to a news release.

(second report 6:46 p.m. - July 31, 2022)

LOLO - Officials tell MTN News there are no evacuation orders in place at a wildfire burning west of Lolo.

However, there is a pre-evacuation notice for residents along Mill Creek Drive.

The fire is just under 10 acres and no structures have been lost.

Officials say a powerline was down in the area, but no official word on the cause of this fire.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), the Bureau of Land Management, the Florence Volunteer Fire Department and other departments are on the scene west of Lolo.

Three DNRC helicopters are working to suppress the blaze.

(first report: 6:46 pm. - July 31, 2022)

LOLO - A new wildfire broke out west of Lolo Sunday afternoon off of US Highway 12.

According to the Montana Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wildfire map, the Thayer fire was discovered before 4 p.m. about five miles west of Lolo along U.S. Highway 12.

MTN News is waiting for information from officials on evacuations that may be in the area.

Helicopters can be seen working to put out the fire.

The DNRC Dashboard reports the cause of this fire is undermined at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.