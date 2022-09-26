Cause of 130,000+ acre Moose Fire determined

UPDATE 4:21 p.m. - Sept. 26, 2022

SALMON, ID - US Forest Service investigators have determined the 130,000-acre Moose Fire was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17th.

"A wildland fire investigation team comprised of U.S. Forest Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers, aided by local law enforcement, conducted numerous interviews along with forensic processing of the origin area," a news release states.

The fire began on a small flat commonly used as a dispersed camping area, across from the Moose Creek drainage, between Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River, approximately 5.6 miles west of North Fork, Idaho.

Investigators believe the fire may have been left smoldering in a rock fire ring from the previous night. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been present at the camping area from the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, to the morning of Sunday, July 17. Anyone with information is asked to email SM.FS.2022MooseTip@usda.gov. People are asked to include detailed information and contact details if they are willing to speak with an investigator.

(first report: 11:18 a.m. - Sept. 26, 2022)

SALMON, ID - Little change is being reported at the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.

The blaze has burned 130,110 acres and remains 51% contained, according to the Monday update.

A meeting to discuss the fire will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Idaho Fish & Game Office located at 99 US Highway 93 in Salmon

Fire managers say crews are patrolling roads along the Salmon River and will perform road improvements where needed.

Suppression repair is ongoing in numerous areas including along Ridge Road and near Leesburg.

Additionally, firefighters are helping with slash removal work in the powerline corridor east of Leesburg. As a result, a temporary power outage may occur in the coming days.

Dry weather, moderate temperatures, and light winds should continue moderating fire growth.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

There are 569 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.