Burnt Peak fire grows to over 3,000 acres

TROY — The Burnt Peak fire outside of Troy has grown to 3,097 acres and is 31% contained.

Pre-evacuation notices remain in place for residences in North Fork Keeler Creek area and residents should be prepared to leave if evacuations become necessary.

Fire managers note overnight rain raised humidity during the morning, but warmer afternoon temperatures returned and are expected to continue through Saturday.

MTN News The Burnt Peak fire sparked by lightning July 7th burning southwest of Troy

The Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes North Fork Keeler Creek, Keeler/Rattle Creek, and Lime Butte roads.

There are 245 people assigned to battle the lightning-sparked Burnt Peak fire.

