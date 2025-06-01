Banana Lake Fire near Plains grows to 600 acres

MISSOULA — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon near Plains has already grown to more than 600 acres.

The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District reported that resources were in place all night patrolling structures in the area of the Banana Lake Fire.

The blaze is burning northeast of Plains around the Locust Hill Lane area off Montana Highway 28.

PPRFD shared an update at 3 a.m. on Sunday indicating the fire had dropped to moderate behavior, but more activity was expected the following day.

Several agencies were called to the Banana Lake Fire with PPRFD on Saturday, including Plains City Fire, Plains City Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire, and St. Regis Fire. The Montana DNRC was also on scene.

The fire is visible from Highways 28 and 200. Fire officials shared Saturday night that Highway 28 has reopened at its junctions with Highways 200 and 382. Drivers are urged to travel with caution as emergency vehicles and fire crews are active on the roads.

The DNRC was reporting online the Banana Lake Fire was at least 600 acres as of Sunday morning. The fire's cause has not yet been determined.