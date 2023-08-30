Drought update and outlook for Montana

KRTV reporter/forecaster Brianna Juneau talked with Cody Moldan of the National Weather Service and Kent Kupfner of the Montana Wheat & Barley Committee. Watch the video above for the report.

Optimism was high for the summer growing season due to above-average spring moisture. Portions of Montana have been in the middle of a severe drought for years. With the combination of early snowfall last year and significant rain, many hoped that it would be enough to push many area’s out of the severely dry conditions.

Moldan says that conditions East of the Divide and below the Missouri river line had seen significant improvements. He explained, “Since the beginning of last year, what we call the water year which begins in October, we were in significant deficits for precipitation. But, ever since the new water year began this last October, we started to see a lot of improvements, especially East of the divide.”

Kupfner backed up that statement. From the agricultural standpoint, many crops flourished at the start of the summer. “Well, we started out the growing season very well. In June we had significant rain and everything was doing well. The winter wheat was doing well, the spring wheat crossed over and was progressing well. Then it did turn hotter and drier after about July 10th.”

July and August have always been dry months, and despite seeing improvement in moisture and precipitation, portions of the state began to see drought conditions return. The Drought Progression graphic below illustrates the impact and difference this year’s precipitation and dry conditions have made to the drought.

Crop Production Numbers by the National Agricultural Statistics Service further show evidence of improvement. Winter wheat production is forecasted at 79.20 million bushels, up 33 percent from the 59.40-million-bushel crop produced last year in 2022. Spring wheat also shows in increase in production, forecasted at 71.40 million bushels, up 17 percent from the 61.00-million-bushel crop produced last year.

“Any piece of rain that we do continue to get through the Fall will definitely be beneficial towards the next growing year.” Cody said as cooler Fall weather begins to settle in.

Optimism for the remaining harvesting season and water year remains high. Kent added, “In general, we're much better than the previous two years, and that's reasons for optimism. The fact that our winter wheat crop was as large as it was and we're near normal on our spring crops, including our pulse and oilseed crops, is at least encouraging relative to the last two years.”