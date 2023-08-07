Drier and warmer temperatures ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It’s the conclusion of a rainy weekend. Today, Sunday saw widespread rainfall and cloud cover that kept temperatures on the cooler side. 60’s and 70’s for most of Central and North Central Montana with slightly breezy conditions. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely but otherwise, you can expect cloudy skies and lows in the 50’s. The cloud cover that has graced most of the day will gradually clear up through the night as the rainy system finally begins to exit eastward this evening.

Tomorrow, expect a drier Monday. While there will still be chances for showers and thunderstorms due to another weather system attempting to push into the area, North Central and Central Montana should be drier. Temperatures will warm up slightly to the 70’s and 80’s, and the winds are looking to play nice as well, staying light at 5 to 10 mph.

Upper-level ridging will build up on Tuesday, helping to kick out the last of the showers and thunderstorms out of the area for the most part. Expect gusty winds and gradual warming temperatures in the second half of next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with lows in the 50’s. 5 to 8 mph becoming calmer in the evening.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly to partly sunny then mostly cloudy in the night with highs in the 70’s and 80’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 7 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s and 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. 6 to 11 mph winds increasing to around 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. 13 to 17 mph winds with gusts as high as 26 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the 80’s.