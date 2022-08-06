Coolest day in over a month on Saturday

WEATHER DISCUSSION: In wake of a cold front passage, temperatures are around 10-20 degrees cooler than this time on Thursday. The front has stalled in southern Montana providing a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the night and Saturday. A few of those showers could reach the Helena area, with the majority of the precipitation missing Great Falls. Afternoon sunshine leads to some instability and as a result, isolated thunderstorms throughout central Montana Saturday afternoon and evening.

Hot, dry and breezy conditions return for much of next week with a high pressure ridge building back over the northern Rockies. Near record-breaking heat is anticipated again in central Montana. Monsoonal moisture tries to work into the region by the end of next week, however it will likely be far too dry to expect any widespread, substantial precipitation.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm in and to the east of Helena, especially late. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a few, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly sunny after lunchtime. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers clear followed by a mostly clear night. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Clear skies continue overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Hot and a bit breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 5-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. A few, additional clouds overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Very hot and sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated shower and thunderstorms during the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s.