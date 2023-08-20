Cool temps and rain on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Highlights of the weekend: cooler temperatures and precipitation. We are going to see daily highs in the 60’s and 70’s on Sunday with nighttime lows in the 50’s. On the negative side however, widespread haze and gusty conditions are gracing the forecast as well. Winds reaching up to 30 mph at times throughout the night and into Sunday are likely while the haze from fires continue to circle the state.

One cool thing starting Sunday will be moisture moving into the area from Hurricane Hillary. With the oncoming precipitation, the primary concern will be heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Most of the widespread rainfall will move out of the region by Tuesday before daily chances for scattered showers start up. Temperatures will also return into the 80’s next week as well, gradually returning to around average and above average for the time of year.

A lake wind advisory is also in effect for the Fort Peck lake area until 9pm on Sunday. Winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 35 mph. The stronger winds could cause rough waves on lakes creating hazards for smaller boats.

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread haze and chance of showers. Cloudy with lows in 50’s and 5 to 20 mph winds becoming lighter.

SUNDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Showers likely with possible thunderstorms. Cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of showers, mostly sunny with highs in 80’s.

MTN News