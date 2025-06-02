Cooler temperatures and showers for the week

Mild temperatures for the week

An upper-level disturbance and a series of cold fronts will impact the Northern Rockies through the start of the upcoming work week; bringing cooler and wetter conditions to Southwest through North Central Montana.

Temperatures fall an additional 10 to 20 degrees on Monday as the re-enforcing cold front surges south through tonight. Expect high temperatures Monday to stay in the mild 50’s and 60’s.

More widespread rain and rain/snow mix for elevations above 7500 feet is expected for Monday as the upper-level disturbance moves over the Northern Rockies. The precipitation gradually winds down from northwest to southeast through Monday evening.

As skies clear Monday night, overnight lows will fall into the 30s across lower elevations.

Unsettled flow from Tuesday through the upcoming weekend will help to maintain nearly daily chances for showers and thunderstorms across the Northern Rockies, with temperatures gradually moderating back above normal from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

