Checking in with Denton after the devastating West Wind Fire

DENTON — Many Denton residents remained displaced by a fire that ravaged the Fergus County community on December 1, 2021.

The fire destroyed nearly 50 homes and businesses throughout the community. There are numerous homes completely unscathed sitting right next to homes leveled by the fire.

Debi Vancleve, a Denton resident, expressed her gratitude that the entire town did not go up in flames.

She credits a Belt firefighter who stationed himself outside her home preventing the fire from demolishing it.

The town received ample amounts of clothing and household item donations throughout the last month and a half, to the point where they had to begin passing it along to other communities in need. Thanks to the assistance of fellow Montanans, Denton is able to put all of its focus into rebuilding.

The town is still in need of financial support in order to do so.

An auction and concert benefit event is taking place on Friday, January 21st. The auction goes from 4pm-7pm with a concert taking place after.

Admission is $20 at the door after 7pm.

The live auction begins on Saturday, January 22nd at 11am. The event will take place at Lewistown Trade Center.

Click here to visit the Denton Fire Relief Auction website .

Click here for the Denton Fire Relief Auction Facebook page .