Blizzard conditions continue in the Rockies; wind gradually backs off on Sunday

Another day of hurricane-force winds across much of north-central Montana:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Winds gradually back off throughout the night, with 40-50mph gusts still possible through tomorrow morning. Higher gusts will continue in the Little Belt mountains, where 60-70mph gusts will continue. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies expected. Blizzard conditions will continue in the Rockies. An additional 6-12" can be expected for high elevations, with lesser amounts east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

Sunday: Breezy conditions continued, with calmer winds returning by late afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A spot rain or snow shower is possible, especially in Helena. A quick dusting to half an inch is possible there. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies continue into the overnight hours with temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Steady snow will wind down in the Rockies through the late morning hours but scattered snow showers will persist with brief, heavy bursts of snow possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s. There could be a spot flurry or light snow shower.

Tuesday: Spotty snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the low 40s. A cold front moves through in the late evening hours ushering in a much cooler airmass for the overnight hours and into the latter part of the week. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures on either side of 30 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and lower teens.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the low 30s. Isolated snow showers at night. Temperatures fall into the single digits, with sub-zero temperatures possible for the Hi-Line and at higher elevations.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 20s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid teens.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper teens.