Are you ready for the heat?

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Hot and above average temperatures are going to be the new norm through this week as high temperatures kick us off in the upper 80's and 90's today with sunny skies. Expect lows down in the 50's and 60's tonight with mostly clear skies. An upper level ridge presently centered over the west coast of the Unites States will be the driver of warming trend and heat eave this week. The hottest days of the week look to be Wednesday and Thursday once the ridge axis moves overhead. Highs Wednesday and Thursday look to climb well into the 90`s at most lower elevation areas, with triple digits for some. It's reccomended to keep outdoor activities to the morning hours when temperatures will not be as hot.

Later in the week, flow aloft becomes westerly though warmer than average temperatures look to persist into the weekend with highs temperatures in the 90's/80's. Chances of moisture next week is possible though chances of showers and thunderstorms remain low.

MONDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80's/90's and lows in 50's/60's. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 90's and lows in 50's/60's. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90's/100's and lows in 60's. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot then mostly clear with highs in 90's/100's and lows in 60's. 5 to 10 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80's/90's and lows in 50's/60's.

SATURDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80's/90's and lows in 50's/60's.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in 80's/90's.