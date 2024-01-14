Arctic blast plunges Montana into a deep freeze

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Dangerously cold temperatures continue this weekend through Montana as both highs and lows remain below zero. Highs today ranged in the negative single digits to the negative 20’s with lows ranging in the -20’s to -40’s. The Arctic chill continues through the weekend, but temperatures will moderate in a south to north fashion with time. A passing weather system will bring a chance of light snow Sunday afternoon and evening. Snowfall looks to be mostly concentrated over the central and southwest mountains with a likely 1-to-2-inch snowfall. Otherwise, dry conditions are expected until mid- week.

Late Monday into Tuesday, surface pressure increases which will increase winds. These winds will need to be monitored for potential blowing/drifting snow issues. The warming trend continues during this time, with highs back above zero on Monday and back in the 20’s on Tuesday. Another shortwave arrives during the mid-week period, bringing an opportunity for accumulating snow across North Central and Southwestern Montana. Widespread 1-to-3-inch snowfall with higher amounts in the mountains and over portions of the plains is possible. The cold front with this system will usher in another shot of cold air for Thursday, though not quite a frigid as the previous Arctic outbreak with highs back in the upper teens. Upper-level ridging looks to return next weekend bringing the highs back into the upper 30’s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near -30. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy with highs near -10 and lows near -30. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY (MLK DAY): Sunny and cold then mostly clear. Highs in low single digits and lows in negative teens. Gusts up to 20/30 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy. Highs in 20’s and lows around 10. Gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow. Cloudy, with highs in 20’s and lows below zero.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy. Highs in teens and lows below zero.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s and lows in 20’s.

